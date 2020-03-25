Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

That brings the statewide total to 52.

The new cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

The DHHR says that as of March 25, 1,083 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, with 52 positive and 1,031 negative -- with 19 tests pending at the state lab.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.