Thomas Health files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Thomas Health has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said Friday afternoon.

“After exploring strategic options on an out-of-court basis, Thomas Health’s Board of Directors has voted to seek protection under Chapter 11 to advance its strategic alternatives, including restructuring options to address its long-term debt,” the company said in a news release Friday.

Thomas Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital both operate under the parent company of Thomas Health.

Thomas Health says this does not mean the facilities will be closing their doors.

"There are no planned changes to employment, services, or how we deliver care to our patients," the company said in the release. "The Chapter 11 process will not affect enrollment of patients or employers in healthcare plans in 2020. This strategic step allows Thomas Health to align its operations with the realities of the current healthcare industry and meet the ongoing health care needs of the communities it serves."

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Thomas Health officials told commissioners that there are “no plans for a reduction in the workforce for their 1,700 staff members and no changes in the services offered.”

Salango released the following statement:

“I have personally been in contact with the officials of Thomas Health System since this morning. My first concern is for the 1,700 families that depend on employment at Thomas Health Systems. I have been assured that this restructuring will not result in layoffs. Thomas Health Systems is one of the largest employers in the Kanawha valley and a leading provider of health care in our county, and I am confident that it will come through this restructuring stronger than before.”

According to the Kanawha County Commission release, Thomas Memorial opened its doors in South Charleston in 1946. Thomas Health formed in 2007 through a partnership based on the strength of two established hospitals -- Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis.

