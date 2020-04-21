Thomas Health reports COVID-19 recovery

Thomas Health is reporting that the very first patient to test positive for COVID-19 at the hospital has recovered.

"This is why people go into healthcare," says Dan Lauffer, President and CEO of Thomas Health. "To make a difference not only in the lives of our patients, but our communities as well. I am proud of the dedicated professionals who give their all as we face a challenge most of us have never experienced."

Thomas Health says the patient recovered under the care of Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Dragana Orlovic.

Before discharge; the patient left Dr. Orlovic with a powerful statement of faith: "I was very afraid. God was with me and got me through. I could feel the love behind the mask from everyone who cared for me. To God the Glory, I was blessed to be here!"

Thomas Health made a follow-up call to check on the patient at home. Thomas Health's Chief Nursing Officer, Jennie Kahn, stated the patient was doing well and glad to be home.

