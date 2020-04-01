Thomas Health responds to employee health guidelines

A recent memo about Thomas Health guidelines for their employees returning to work when sick, left some upset and confused.

Thomas Health sent the following statement to WSAZ:

"Thomas Health remains committed to providing the safest environment for our patients and employees. Recently, several social media posts have misconstrued our employee return to work policy. To be incredibly clear, Thomas Health has not, nor will we ever, allow employees to work while posing a risk to our patients or our colleagues. The statement that was shown in the story was designed to answer employee questions that arose as to what they were to do when they came back to work after being cleared by our Director of Employee Health and our Infectious Disease Specialist. Thomas Health’s policy is, in fact, more stringent than the CDC’s current guidelines for employees to return to work.

We are appreciative of the opportunity to clarify this important matter. We also remain committed to communicate openly with our employees especially in a time that is as rapidly changing as this pandemic."

We spoke to Chief Operating Officer Brian Ulery tells WSAZ unfortunately Thomas Health like many hospitals around the country doesn't have access to rapid test results.

The CDC offers a non-test based strategy for those facilities. Their guidelines read "exclude from work until:"

-At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

-At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

He says the reference labs have become incredibly backed up because of the volume of tests being sent to them.

Initially when they began testing patients for COVID-19 they would see results from the lab back in 4-5 days, but now it's about an 11 day turnaround.

"Several days ago when this crisis started we issued masks to 100 percent of our staff," said Ulery. "Whether you were clerical, nursing staff or clinical staff whomever in the organization, you have a non N95 mask. If you are in those high risk areas like emergency room, ICU or PCU or the isolate observation unit we've developed, those staff members have been given N95 masks."

Ulery encourages the staff to bring in clothes and says they're paying them for their time to change out of their scrubs at the end of their shift as an additional layer of protection when they head home to their families.

He says they have plans to cross-train nursing staff to take care of more critically ill patients that may be brought in.

That training will occur as the need arises.