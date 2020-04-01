Thomas Memorial Hospital announces first confirmed case of COVID-19

MGN Image
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:35 AM, Apr 01, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)-- Thomas Health, following the guidance of the CDC and Health Department, confirmed to WSAZ that a patient has screened positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 infection..

Because of patient privacy laws, they cannot provide details about the individual but say their preparedness plan has been fully enacted since March 13th.

According to a statement from the hospital, the patient is under respiratory isolation, receiving support by their care team of medical experts and staff.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus