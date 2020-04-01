Thomas Memorial Hospital announces first confirmed case of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)-- Thomas Health, following the guidance of the CDC and Health Department, confirmed to WSAZ that a patient has screened positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 infection..
Because of patient privacy laws, they cannot provide details about the individual but say their preparedness plan has been fully enacted since March 13th.
According to a statement from the hospital, the patient is under respiratory isolation, receiving support by their care team of medical experts and staff.