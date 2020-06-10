Thousands of books moved as library undergoes renovations

Employees have moved hundreds of thousands of books and other resources out of the Kanawha County Public Library's Charleston location so major renovations can begin.

The final inventory was removed from the building at the end of last week and construction fences went up along Capital and Quarrier streets as work began this week.

A majority of the library's resources will be placed in storage during the two-year renovation, but about 30 percent of the books and digital media will be unpacked and made available in he library's temporary location inside the Charleston Town Center, Marketing Coordinator Stuart Frazier said.

"It has just been a herculean effort on everybody’s side to ensure that this runs very smoothly," Frazier said. "Right now it is just getting started. They are just starting to gut everything, and we are happy that it is happening finally."

As contractors begin the extensive renovations planned for the library, librarians are working long hours to get the temporary space set up to open.

Staff worked to unpack books, audio books and more to stock the new shelves on Wednesday. Others took inventory to make sure everything was in the proper section and accounted for.

The new space will have a children's area, a computer lab and reading section. While there are fewer resources available, Frazier said the most popular items have been taken to the Town Center location.

"We will still have books and materials to access," Frazier said. "We will still have computer labs, things of that nature. You will still be able to meet and greet with your friends at the Library at the Charleston Town Center."

Frazier said finishing touches will be complete at the Town Center location in the coming weeks, with plans to open near the beginning of July. Cleaning practices will be in place and visitors will have to practice social distancing.

Kanawha County Public Library's other branches reopened this week and are offering curbside pickup.