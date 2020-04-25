Thousands of self-employed West Virginians apply for assistance

According to a WorkForce West Virginia spokesperson, more than 9,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications were filed in West Virginia within the first hours of the portal being opened.

The site launched at 10 p.m. Friday under the CARES Act. PUA is unemployment money to self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors.

People in those categories have not been able to file until now.

Once the applications are received, they will be processed. Once the application is checked over and accepted, a person will receive benefits.

According to a spokesperson from WorkForce West Virginia, the site saw a surge in traffic Friday night when it first launched.

Some users saw slowdowns in the first hours as a result of the volume. Filing for PUA has been most successful using a desktop or laptop computer with a Chrome or Firefox Browser.

On April 24 WorkForce assisted 3,629 callers. According to a spokesperson wait times were low.

More than 150,000 claims were filed since Mar. 1. In a typical March, anywhere from 3,000-5,000 claims are filed.

On Wednesday, WorkForce West Virginia cleared its backlog of claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now employees are working to deal with applications that had mistakes or other issues when filed.

The WorkForce staff was supplemented by members of the West Virginia National Guard, employees of the West Virginia State Police and employees from the West Virginia University Call Center.

New technology was brought on in the process to help absorb the number of calls which state leaders say the system wasn’t built to handle.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he understood the frustrations of residents concerned they wouldn’t be able to pay their bills or put food on the table.

Anyone who has questions about PUA or regular unemployment benefits can call 1-800-252-JOBS at any time or visit their website.