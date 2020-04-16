Thousands still without power in eastern Kentucky

Thousands are still without power in eastern Kentucky after storms ripped through the region this past weekend.

According to a release from Kentucky Power sent out Thursday morning, roughly 15,000 homes are still without power in the area.

Those outages include just under 1,000 in Floyd County and a little more than 1,400 in Pike County, including areas of South Pikeville and South Williamson.

Kentucky Power says it could be a few more days until power is restored, announcing that 95% of customers will see their power come back on by Sunday evening.

We’re empathetic with the customers and our workers on trying to make sure that we create the best condition we can have with the circumstances that we’ve got,” said Kentucky Power External Affairs Manager Bob Shurtleff.

Kentucky Power also says they are doing everything they can to get power back on as quickly as they can, bringing in crews from as far away as Indiana and Michigan, as well as bordering states, to help get those lights back on.