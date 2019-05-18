Thousands waking up without power after storms

High wind, rain and hail swept through the Tri-State on Friday evening.

The storm knocked down trees and flooded some roadways in Kanawha County.

Thousands of power outages were reported across state, according to the American Electric Power website. AEP's website showed about 10,000 outages across West Virginia on Friday night.

Crews were out working to fix the problem Friday night. As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, AEP reported around 5,900 power outages.

Most outages have an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.