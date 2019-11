A power outage has left more than 1,000 people in the dark Wednesday.

According to AEP's website, the outage is affecting more than 1,375 customers in Kanawha and Roane Counties. It was reported about 8:30 a.m.

Estimated restoration time is about 4 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the outage.

There are no major outages reported by Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio at this time.