Thousands without power across the tristate following storms

Thousands of AEP customers are without power across the tristate Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the outages as of 4:15 p.m. according to the Appalachian Power outage maps:

West Virginia

Boone -- 200

Cabell -- 2,241

Clay -- 120

Jackson -- 113

Kanawha -- 143

Logan -- 1,092

Mason -- 216

Mingo -- 2,808

Wayne -- 764

(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on AEP's website.)

Ohio

Athens -- 1,150

Meigs -- 512

(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on AEP Ohio's website.)

Kentucky

Floyd -- 1,389

Johnson -- 313

Pike -- 3,172

(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on Kentucky Power's website.)