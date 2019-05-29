Thousands without power across the tristate following storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Thousands of AEP customers are without power across the tristate Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the outages as of 4:15 p.m. according to the Appalachian Power outage maps:
West Virginia
Boone -- 200
Cabell -- 2,241
Clay -- 120
Jackson -- 113
Kanawha -- 143
Logan -- 1,092
Mason -- 216
Mingo -- 2,808
Wayne -- 764
(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on AEP's website.)
Ohio
Athens -- 1,150
Meigs -- 512
(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on AEP Ohio's website.)
Kentucky
Floyd -- 1,389
Johnson -- 313
Pike -- 3,172
(Any other counties in our region have fewer than 100 customers reporting outages. Click here for the latest numbers and the estimated restoration times on Kentucky Power's website.)