UPDATE | Thousands around the region without power after storms

Strong storms have left more than 2,000 people in Athens County, Ohio without power.

AEP Ohio says extra crews are heading that way to help with restoration.

According to the company's outage map, their is no estimated time that power will be back on as of 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

In Mingo County, W. Va., more than 2,400 people are in the dark after a storm. Appalachian Power's restoration page says crews are assessing the situation.

A few hundred customers around Lincoln County are also without power.

Kentucky Power's outage map is reporting about 2,000 are in the dark in Pike County.

