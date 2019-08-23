Thousands without power in Cabell County

More than two thousand people are without power in Cabell County.

According to Appalachian Power, 2,128 are without power in the Ona and Milton area. Cabell Midland High School is included in that power outage.

No word on what has caused the outage.

AEP is reporting that power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.

WSAZ has a call into the school to see if the day will be altered for students. Right now, school officials are working with AEP on restoration times before making a decision.

