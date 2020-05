Weather Sunday night has caused thousands to go without electricity in Cabell County.

According to AEP, there are more than 3,000 people without power in the area.

Huntington Tri-State Airport recorded a wind gust of 40 mph just before 7 p.m.

The AEP outage map lists restoration times as 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.