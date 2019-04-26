Thousands without power in West Virginia

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are without service in West Virginia.

According to the AEP outage map, more than 8,700 customers are without power.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, there are approximately 5,050 outages in Cabell County, 2,480 in Lincoln County, 780 in Kanawha County, and 270 in Putnam County. There are fewer than 100 outages in other counties.

There is no word on what caused people to lose power.

The estimated restoration time is between 2 and 2:30 p.m. for most areas.

Some schools are dismissing early and traffic lights are out in some areas, so use caution while driving.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.