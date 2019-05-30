Threat of severe weather again today

Another round of severe weather in the region is possible Thursday, following a day of deadly storms on Wednesday.

"Once again we’re in a ‘slight risk’ zone for severe weather," said WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher.

Brandon says the technical probabilities are that the WSAZ viewing area has a 15 percent chance of getting a wind gust greater than 57mph (50 knots) or hail of one inch greater in diameter within 25 miles of any one point in our region.

"Considering the potential number of such circles," Brandon says, "we’ll need to be one our toes once more for the likelihood of severe weather in our region. This threat starts around midday and continues through the afternoon. Any place that holds out the longest with better sunshine may well be the most vulnerable for severe weather when it’s finally their turn."

The storms are expected to exit our area later Thursday, which could salvage evening plans.

This should be the last of the severe weather threats for the week, although there could be pop-up showers and "garden variety" storms on Friday.

The region's best weather day ahead will be Saturday, according to Brandon.

