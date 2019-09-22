Threat to Andrew Jackson Middle School investigated

A threat to a middle school in Kanawha County over the weekend will prompt extra security at the school Monday.

A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools tells WSAZ they were made aware of a threat on social media Saturday night involving Andrew Jackson Middle School.

The spokesperson says police were notified and steps have been taken to avert the threat.

Classes will go on as usual Monday, but there will be an increased police presence as a precaution.

It is was not released what the threat said, or if anyone has been charged for making it.