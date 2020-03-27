Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Kentucky’s busiest day since pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) — A woman from Jefferson County has become the third death in one day related to COVID-19 in Kentucky.
This brings the total number of deaths to eight since the pandemic hit Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear tweeted Friday the patient was 73-years-old.
Friday was the busiest day for Kentucky’s battle with the pandemic.
In just 24 hours, 54 cases and three deaths were confirmed.
Beshear said in a press briefing Friday was the first time more than one death had been reported.
More than 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky.