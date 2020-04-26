Three Prestonsburg city employees test positive for COVID-19

A building that is usually the hub for first responders needed a quick response itself after three Prestonsburg city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have completely sanitized the entire city hall building,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said. “911, fire department, administrative buildings, the other fire station. We've taken care of all of that. It's been sanitized twice now.”

Prestonsburg’s city building and vehicles were disinfected and cleaned after three city employees, including one police officer and one firefighter, tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were actually just doing a base line because there were no symptoms whatsoever,” Stapleton said. “I was expecting all negative results and it didn't work out that way.”

All employees that tested positive have self-quarantined. The Prestonsburg firefighters that worked on the same shift as the individual who tested positive have self-isolated. They initially tested negative.

The city itself taking extra precaution by limiting first responder interaction with the public in any non-emergency situation.