New cases of COVID-19 have come back positive in Greenup County.

Health officials say the cases are in a 67-year-old woman, a 70-year-old man, and a 73-year-old woman.

All patients are in home-isolation.

This makes four cases in Greenup County since Wednesday.

As of the last update from Kentucky on Friday, 831 people have tested positive while 37 people have died.