Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County.

This brings the total to seven in the county since Sunday.

Boyd County health officials say the latest patients are a:

30-year-old woman



66-year-old man



70-year-old man

All three are self-isolating at home.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is working on reaching out to anyone who may have been in contact with the patients and telling them to isolate at home.