Three arrested following Walmart purse snatching, running from deputies

Three people are in custody following a purse snatching at the Walmart in Barboursville then leading deputies on a lengthy chase.

Deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s department say two men stole a purse from a woman on Walmart’s property then fled to an apartment in the Rotary Garden Apartment complex after a deputy tried to stop them.

Deputies say the two men entered into an apartment of a friend where they hid inside a cabinet and closet.

After a 45 minute standoff with deputies and state police, officials went into the apartment arresting the two men and one woman who deputies say lied to investigating officers.

Deputies say the two men are not cooperating and will not give their names but both claim to be from Detroit.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the situation.

