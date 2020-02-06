Three arrested in connection with Wayne County bus garage thefts

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says three people have been charged in connection to thefts at the Wayne County Schools bus garage.

The investigation began in October 2019 after engine parts were reported missing.

A school resource officer began the investigation and due to the magnitude of the criminal activity, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement unit assisted in the investigation.

During the investigation, two search warrants were executed in Wayne County and more than 700 items belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were seized from the home of James 'Lee' Reeves and Katrina Reeves.

The property found is estimated to be valued at $15,000. James worked in the bus garage as the Director of Services at the time of the investigation and Katrina is a bus driver.

During the investigation, David 'Eugene' Sammons, former Transportation Director, gave misleading information.

Sammons advised that he wasn't aware of anyone stealing items from the bus garage and also stated that James Reeves wasn't suspected of stealing.

Statements were obtained from multiple witnesses who said Sammons was informed that James Reeves was stealing from the bus garage.

The investigation also uncovered that items were being stolen from the garage over the course of several years.

James Lee Reeves was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of embezzlement and conspiracy.

Katrina Reeves was arrested and charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.

Sammons is charged with obstructing an officer.

Sheriff Thompson says the investigation is ongoing.

