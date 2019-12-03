UPDATE I Road reopens after three car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. UPDATE 12/3/19 @ 7:07 a.m..
All lanes in the 1200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston are back open after a three car crash.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Charleston Police say a deer was involved in the three car crash.
One person was taken to the hospital with head injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY 12/3/19
