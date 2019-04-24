Three charged in human trafficking case after missing teen found locked in U-Haul

What began as a Knox County teenager reported missing, quickly turned into a human trafficking case, landing three people in jail.

Knox County deputies say the family of a 16-year-old Corbin girl reported her missing late Saturday night.

About 24 hours later, she was found locked in the back on a U-Haul truck in Cincinnati.

"When you have charges of kidnapping and human trafficking, there's going to be some sort of deception that took place", said Deputy Hunter Luttrell of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a tip led Cincinnati police to find the U-Haul and the girl.

Taking every missing person case seriously is what deputies say helped locate the teen.

"We get a lot of calls of missing people", said Sergeant Carl Frith of the Knox County Sheriff's Office. "Like you say, a lot of them are usually runaways. We enter them in the database, we go through the system each time as it could lead to something like this. But 99% of the time it doesn't."

Officials say Tiffany Cheek lured the girl from her home after claiming she was her guardian.

That is when deputies say the teen was locking in the U-Haul before 34-year-old Michael Nason engaged in sexual activity with her.

"We realized that it was serious and we didn't want anything like this to happen again so we needed to start acting pretty quickly", said Luttrell.

A third person was also arrested; 27-year-old Carl Hickman.

Officials say he also helped take the girl.

He was arrested in Cincinnati and will be extradited to Kentucky.

"A lot of cases like this, they're hard to work. There's a lot involved in it. Like this case here, Deputy Luttrell, he's got a good strong case", said Frith.

Nason, 34, was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, human trafficking a victim under 18, third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and drug trafficking.

TCheek, 29, was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, human trafficking a victim under 18, unlawful imprisonment and drug trafficking.

Deputies said Hickman will face the same charges as Cheek when he is extradited back to Kentucky. Cheek and Nason are in the Knox County Detention Center.