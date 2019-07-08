Three children found in filthy living conditions in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a two-year-old child wandering around a parking lot on Clayton Avenue in Hurricane by himself at 3 a.m. on July 8.

The child was wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt.

The caller stated that they knocked and rang the door bell at the apartment the child identified as his own for 10 minutes before calling 911.

The responding deputies made contact with three adults at the residence identified as Kathryn Dawn Patton, Charles Adam Stanley and Donald Patton who were asleep. They did not know that the two-year-old had left the home.

A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were also inside the residence.

Kathryn Patton and Stanley were identified as the parents of the two-year-old and the 6-year-old.

Kathryn Patton is also the mother of the 9-year-old. Donald Patton is the uncle of all three children and also resides at the residence.

After speaking with the adults, the deputies found that Donald Patton left a back door to the house open at some point overnight.

A sergeant who responded to the house noticed that the children were “extremely filthy” and so was the residence.

The 6-year-old was unable to tell deputies when she had last bathed. According to the criminal complaint, trash, rotting food, dirty diapers and dirty clothing covered the floor almost completely.

Feces filled both of the toilets in the residence and what appeared to be feces was smeared on the wall and the floor throughout the home.

The smell of feces was so overwhelming that the responding deputies became nauseous and had to cover their mouths to avoid swallowing the large amount of bugs present inside.

There were also several knives and scissors throughout the residence that were in reach of the children. At one point, the 2-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and ran through the home while holding them.

The children were removed from the residence due to safety concerns and placed with family members.

All three adults were charged with three counts of child abuse-neglect by a parent or guardian.