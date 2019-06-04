Three children from Ohio drown in pools; lifeguards issue safety reminders

Swimming pools are open all across the region. In the wake of three children from Ohio drowning during the weekend, pool safety officials are urging swimmers to keep an eye on kids when they're around the water.

Authorities in Miamisburg responded to a report of a 4-year-old girl who wasn't breathing after being pulled around 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a hotel swimming pool. She died at Dayton Children's Medical Center South. Miamisburg is about 10 miles southwest of Dayton.

Meanwhile, police in the western Cincinnati suburb of Delhi Township say a child drowned Sunday evening in a backyard swimming pool. No other information was released immediately about the child.

WSAZ's sister station WXIX reports an 11-year-old child from Cincinnati drowned in a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Statistics show children under the age of 5 years old are the most at risk for drowning deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control says one in five children under the age of 14 years old die from drowning, leading up to more than 350 children a year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are several things you can do to protect children around your home pool.

They say you should install a self-closing fence around the pool deck. Designate an adult who is sober and knows how to swim to be the designated supervisor.

If you want to get your child signed up for swim lessons, public pools all over the region offer those services.

