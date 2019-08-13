Three crashes along I-64 in Cabell County; Crews still working to clear one accident

Crews are still working to clear the westbound lanes of traffic of I-64 after a crash in the westbound lanes near mile marker 11. It was one of three separate single-vehicle crashes in Cabell County Tuesday morning. The crashes coincided with a round of rain and thunderstorms that went across the region.

The first crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 5 -- that's near the west end of Huntington. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A second crash happened near the Huntington Mall in the Barboursville area of Cabell County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of traffic near mile marker 21.

The third crash happened a few minutes after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews are still working to clear the westbound lanes of traffic near mile marker 11.

No one was injured in any of the accidents.

