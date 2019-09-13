UPDATE | Fire destroys home in Putnam County, W.Va.

UPDATE 9/13/19 @ 5:20 p.m.

Fire destroyed a home Friday afternoon along Sycamore Road in the Hurricane area, our crew at the scene says.

It was reported just before 3:30 p.m., and heavy smoke was still visible around 5 p.m.

Hurricane, Teays Valley and Culloden were among the fire departments at the scene.

At least five engines were still there just after 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown at this time.

