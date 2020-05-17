Three detained, several injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach Sunday evening.

Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says it happened in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Officials say the call came in around 7:15 p.m.

Vest says three subjects have been detained in connection with the incident.

MBPD officials also say there were several injuries in the incident. Police say those injuries are not life threatening, and those people are being treated at the hospital.