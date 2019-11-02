Three kids taken to hospital after parade accident in St. Albans

Three children have been taken to the hospital after the float they were riding on in a parade was hit by a vehicle.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 1000-block of 6th Avenue in St. Albans.

The Mayor tells WSAZ three children were on a float in the parade when a side-by-side accidentally hit the float with the children on it.

They were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.