Three hurt after boulder hits WVU PRT vehicle, car on road below

Three people have been taken to the hospital Monday after a boulder hit a West Virginia University Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) vehicle and then a vehicle on the road below.

To safely remove people from the PRT vehicle, emergency officials needed to remove a large portion of the vehicle.

WVU officials say two people from the PRT vehicle were taken to the hospital. Another person from the car on the road was taken to the hospital. All injuries are believed to be minor.

Portions of several roads in the area are closed. Morgantown Police say the roads will remain closed until the hillside can be stabilized by the Division of Highways (DOH). Traffic is being detoured up 8th Street onto University Avenue. They say to expect delays for several hours.

The PRT will be closed for the remainder of the day.