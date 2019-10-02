Three injured in Oak Hill crash

Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a semi truck that happened Wednesday on state Route 93, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the village of Oak Hill.

Two of the victims were traveling in a Chrysler van, one was a juvenile. They both sustained injuries described as "incapacitating." The juvenile was driving. Both were taken to the Holzer Medical Center, and the juvenile was then flown to a hospital in West Virginia.

Troopers say the semi driver was also taken to Holzer Medical Center with possible injuries.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash and all were wearing their seatbelts.

State Route 93 was closed for about an hour during the accident cleanup and investigation.