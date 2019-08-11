Three inmates escape Gallia County Jail; one still on the run

An inmate is on the run after deputies say he and two other inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday evening.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says just after 5:30, the three inmates used force to overpower a guard and were able to run off.

Two of the inmates were captured, but Champlin says one inmate, Richard Clements Jr., is still on the run.

Deputies say Clements is 6’02” tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange jail pants.

If you have any information about Clements and his whereabouts, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.