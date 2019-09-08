Three men from Detroit arrested for drugs

Three men from Detroit were arrested Sunday in Huntington on drug charges.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the men were arrested at a home on the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Zerkle says Milik Robinson, Lorento Washington, both from the Pontiac area, and Armaine Hardy from Waterford are in custody.

Deputies say they found 59 grams of heroin, almost two pounds of meth, six grams of marijuana, and cash in the home.

Zerkle credits tips from the public for alerting deputies about the drug activity.

The three are expected to be arraigned in Cabell County on several charges including possession, and intent to deliver.