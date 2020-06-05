Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Three additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR officials say an 82-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, all from Jefferson County have passed away.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 108,002 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,113 total cases and 82 deaths.

606 of those cases are considered active, officials say.

1,425 West Virginians have said to have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (325/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

