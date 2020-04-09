Three more patients test positive for COVID-19 at Kanawha County nursing center

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Thursday announced that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing center in Kanawha County.

The total number of positive patients and staff members at the Eastbrook Center is now eight.

Center officials say all testing is now complete for patients.

In total, seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member. 118 tested negative. Four patients have been transferred to a hospital and three patients remain in isolation at Eastbrook Center.

All patients are in stable condition, but are being monitored closely for any unexpected change in condition.

“At the recommendation of public health officials, we are now keeping patients in isolation within the center instead of transferring them out to hospitals,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare. “The practice of managing positive COVID-19 patients has

varied across the country, and we initially intended to transfer positive patients to hospitals to protect non-positive patients. After conversations with public health officials, we are keeping patients in isolation in our center and doing everything possible to prevent further spread.”

Limited visitation protocols have been in place within each of the 17 skilled nursing facilites supported by Stonerise Healthcare across West Virginia since March 13, 2020. Limited visitor access means no individual, regardless of reason, is allowed to enter a facility, except under specific circumstances.

