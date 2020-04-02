Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cabell County

Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cabell County, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

That brings the total number of cases to four.

In a press release, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer for Cabell County and the City of Huntington, said “Our public should be aware that, as in other communities, the risk of community spread increases as the number of cases increases. Residents should take all recommended precautions to prevent the spread of this disease, heed the Governor’s executive orders to stay home, and follow reliable information outlets for changes.”

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.