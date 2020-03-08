Three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says three people are in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to four.

Beshear announced Sunday afternoon that the patients are in Harrison County, where the first case was reported, as well as Jefferson and Fayette Counties.

As of Sunday afternoon, 21 possible cases have been tested, and 17 have come back negative for COVID-19.

“While we do have additional cases, which we expected with the way this coronavirus has spread across the nation and world, Kentuckians should know the risk remains relatively low and they should not panic," said Beshear. "We can all take proactive steps to reduce the risk of exposure for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

Beshear says more positive cases are expected.

“We are ready for this,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure we can respond and respond appropriately.”

Kentucky's state health lab in Frankfort has been conducting COVID-19 tests since Monday, and any samples sent to the lab by noon each day will get results that day.

State government is currently adjusting sick leave policy so any state employee who is sick can stay home, even if they don't have time banked up.

Beshear is encouraging other businesses to implement similar policies.

Further information about the new cases is still being gathered. The governor will hold a press conference Monday morning with new details.