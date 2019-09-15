Three people arrested on drug charges in Putnam County

Three people were arrested on drug charges after West Virginia State Police say they found drugs in a car that had two infants inside.

Troopers say on Friday, Sept. 13, they saw a vehicle parked in an area known for drug activity in Marina Park.

According to troopers, two men were in the car. Troopers say when the passenger saw them, he took off running into a nearby house.

Troopers say they then approached the vehicle and noticed two infants in the back seat. Troopers say the driver, Dominic Walker, who is the father of the two infants, was under the influence of drugs.

After searching the vehicle, troopers say they found crystal meth. Troopers say the passenger, Robert Phillips, bought the meth from a neighbor, Brenda Welch and then delivered the drugs to Walker.

Walker is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, driving while impaired with child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

Phillips is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and delivery of a controlled substance.

Welch is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

All three were taken to Western Regional Jail.

Troopers say Child Protective Services took custody of the two children.