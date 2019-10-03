Three people associated with volunteer fire department arrested on arson charges

Three people associated with a volunteer fire department in Raleigh County have been arrested in connection with a recent arson.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says Dennis Wade Wilson, 18, of Josephine; Matthew Allen Meadows, 39, of Rhodell; and Alexia Brieane Shrewsbury, 19, also of Rhodell; are all charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy.

Investigators say two juvenile petitions were also filed.

The charges stem from a fire that happened on July 26 along Tams Highway in Rhodell.

Wilson, Meadows, and Shrewsbury were arrested on Wednesday and taken before a magistrate judge.

Investigators say the arrests came after an extensive investigation into several fires over a period of months.