Three people escape burning home

Three people were able to escape a house fire Friday morning in Cheylan.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m.at 1 James River Road.

Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the three people who were able to get out were checked out by medics and that they're okay.

Firefighters said flames were shooting up in the air approximately 40 feet.

Both the second floor and the porch of the house collapsed.

A cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

