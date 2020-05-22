Three police officers in Greenup County potentially exposed to COVID-19

Three officers may have been exposed to COVID-19 Thursday night while responding to a crash, according to the Raceland Police Chief.

Chief Don Sammons says when officers arrived at the crash scene, one of the drivers took off running.

When officers caught up with him, he said he had tested positive for coronavirus. Officers say the man had a fever and was coughing.

An officer from the Raceland Police Department, Worthington Police Department and Greenup Police Department were tested and are now in self-isolation.

The results from the COVID-19 tests are expected back Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Chief Sammons says if the driver’s results come back negative, the officers will be able to go back to work.

If the results are positive they’ll be in quarantine for two weeks.

Crews are working to sanitize cruisers and the Raceland Police Department’s office now.

