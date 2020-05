Crews are responding to an accident involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m.and happened near Lowe's in South Point, Ohio.

According to crews on scene, the crash involves a motorcycle, truck, and an SUV.

One person was transported to the hospital, but crews say no fatalities have been reported.

Crews also say the road could be closed for at least an hour.

Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest updates.