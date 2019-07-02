Thundery interruption for the heat wave

Tropical Clime returns thunder

In a late spring and early summer pattern that just won’t quit, our five-day spell of dry weather succumbed to a Tuesday afternoon barrage of showers and thunderstorms. Those new cells fed on the suddenly tropical heat of July (highs officially came in at 89 (airports) downtown temperatures made 90 sweltering degrees) characterized by a brow-sopping humidity for construction workers and landscapers.

The afternoon storm pattern hit especially hard from Athens-Meigs Ohio into Northern Mason, Jackson and Putnam, West Virginia, where the sudden nature of the storms helped to suck down some strong winds from the heavens above. Winds were clocked at 60 miles per hour at OU Athens with similar microburst like winds (micro= small scale, burst=rush of wind) in Poca West Virginia, Burlington, Ohio, and in the evening in Greenup County, Kentucky, downing trees and mustering scattered power outs.

One flash flood alert was issued for Greenup County though 911 dispatchers reported no high water of consequence.

Looking ahead the tropical air is here to stay through Friday then into the weekend, so while daily highs will make a run at 90 degrees, the buildup of cloud cover in the day’s steam-bath conditions will brew a daily risk of a downpour. When and where a downpour sits for more than an hour will determine the location of a flash flood. Such cloudbursts are not predictable until they appear on radar.

So go ahead with your holiday plans for pool parties, picnics, parades and fireworks but with one important caveat; namely, keep an eye and ear to the sky as thunder roars on occasion in the tropical clime.

