Thursday spring fever and storm alerts wrapped into one

Hazy sun highs near 70 by day



Quick-hitting squalls at night



Power outs and street flooding likely

In a winter that has featured 80 degree warmth in January and frequent gusty rain storms in February, the month of March has so far been relatively tame. You might say the March lamb has lulled us into a false sense of security.

So it will be easy to be lulled into a false sense of weather security on Thursday. But my fear is the alert for spring fever during the day will be trumped by the dual risk of high winds and high water at night.

Here’s the scoop.

First off unless you are prone to tree pollen derived hay fever, plan on enjoying the outdoors on Thursday when sunshine and a quickening breeze propel highs to 70 degrees. Any shower before dusk will be tame.

But while soaking in the outdoors by day, keep your eyes on the freshening wind and falling pressure. These are tell-tale signs of the changes to come.

By late afternoon-early evening, a squall line of intense thunderstorms will be forming in far western Kentucky. Armed with the warmth of a day in May and the winds in the heavens typical of late winter, these storms will be capable of a rash of high wind events and local high water. In the most severe case, a tornado risk would ensue as the sun goes down. However any severe weather risk will need to be revisited with the newest data on Thursday afternoon.

For now plan on a gem of a spring day ahead then typical of May, a squall line of storms at night, intensity and impacts TBA (*to be arranged).

