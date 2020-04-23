Thursday soaker to cleanse air of pollen

Tree pollens soared for the first half of the week as windy, sunny, warm weather gave the oak trees the inspiration to give it their all. Now before the canopy in our trees has leafed out, the yellow fallout of oak pollen on our cars, patio furniture and rooftops has returned.

But hay fever sufferers, there is good news! Soaking rains will be crossing the region on Thursday. Those rains will be armed with a pollen-cleansing effect that will spell better breathing for the next five days.

Weather-wise, moisture from a southern storm will bring a wave of steady, soaking morning rains. Then after a break during the afternoon, new gustier squalls will arrive at night armed with wind, thunder and lightning.

Aggregate rains on Thursday should average an inch, with areas north perhaps surpassing that level. Local street flooding in the morning rain and a few power flickers in the night strong squalls are the most likely effects from the storm.

Friday into first half of Saturday, the atmosphere will dry out before a new round of steady, soaking rains returns by late Saturday through Sunday.

Another inch of weekend rain will keep the tree pollens down while giving newly seeded lawns and landscapes a second dousing.

