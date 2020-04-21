Time running out to request vote-by-mail ballots in Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is hosting a Facebook Live town hall Tuesday to answer question from Ohio voters as the deadline for the vote-by-mail primary election gets closer.

LaRose announced Tuesday that 1,667,883 Ohioans have requested a vote-by-mail ballot and 975,158 voters have already cast their ballot.

As Ohio responded to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. As a result, the Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until Tuesday, April 28, 2020 and converted it to a vote-by-mail election.

"This election is about a lot more than a presidential primary. It's about the levies and local issues that are being decided in communities all around Ohio, and leaders who are competing to be your councilwoman or legislative representative," said LaRose. "Unprecedented challenges require unprecedented efforts. Together with bipartisan election officials and community leaders from across the state, we've worked tirelessly to prepare Ohioans to vote by mail. As we enter this final week, I encourage Ohioans to mail their ballot in as soon as possible."

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by April 27th or hand-delivered by April 28th at 7:30 p.m. to the voter's county board of elections.

You can watch LaRose's Facebook Live town hall on WSAZ.com at 7 p.m.