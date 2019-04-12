Timeline for new Clendenin Elementary School released

Nearly three years after flooding ravaged parts of Kanawha County and beyond, the future of a new Clendenin Elementary School is coming into focus.

School officials and lawmakers met Friday to discuss the timeline. State Sen. Glenn Jeffries described the tentative dates as milestones they want to hit.

While leaders feel confident about hitting the dates, they say any kind of FEMA delay could hold up the estimated groundbreaking in August.

Officials released this tentative timeline: