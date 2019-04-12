Timeline for new Clendenin Elementary School released

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly three years after flooding ravaged parts of Kanawha County and beyond, the future of a new Clendenin Elementary School is coming into focus.
School officials and lawmakers met Friday to discuss the timeline. State Sen. Glenn Jeffries described the tentative dates as milestones they want to hit.
While leaders feel confident about hitting the dates, they say any kind of FEMA delay could hold up the estimated groundbreaking in August.
Officials released this tentative timeline:
- FEMA internal legal review (April 30, 2019 to May 17, 2019)
- Environmental assessment public notice (May 17, 2019 to May 24, 2019)
- Environmental 30-day public comment (May 27, 2019 to June 27, 2019)
- FEMA response to public comment (June 28, 2019 to July 12, 2010)
- Office of Legislative Affairs/Department of Homeland Security review (July 12, 2019 to July 19, 2019)
- FEMA Congressional notification (July 19, 2019 to July 26, 2019)
- Site/building package bidding (June 17, 2019 to July 25, 2019)
- Review and approve bids (July 25, 2019 to Aug. 9, 2019)
- Notice to proceed/site and building contract (Aug. 12, 2019)