Burglary arrest made after tip from neighbor

A tip from a neighbor helped nab a man accused of burglary.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary complaint early Monday morning in the Page community.

A neighbor told deputies they witnessed a man pry open the front door of the home. When deputies arrived, they found evidence that backed up the neighbor's claim and say they could see a man through a window.

When asked to leave the home, Sheriff Fridley says the man attempted to barricade himself inside and fought with deputies as they made the arrest.

Ronnie Owens Jr., 43, of Oak Hill has been charged with burglary, obstruction and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He was unable to post the $20,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

He is now in the Southern Regional Jail.

